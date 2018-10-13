Boiling Spring Lakes man loses one third of his yard

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WECT) - Bruce Veronick moved to Boiling Spring Lakes four years ago and might consider moving again.
After Hurricane Florence hit our area, he has lost a third of his backyard.
Veronicks backyard has turned into a landslide. His shed is slowly sliding down a hill and his yard is being ripped apart.
“The land is separating and it’s 30 feet from the tree to my house and it’s already dropped three feet,” Veronick explained.
He says FEMA and the state havent been much help to him.
“Basically they want me to take out loans, I want to find out what’s happening to the lake and if they are going to rebuild the lake, are they going to build the one third of my property missing?"
As a solution, Veronick wants the Army Corp of Engineers to come to his property and haul off the debris.
Until that happens, he’s hoping the damage will be fixed before it’s too late.
