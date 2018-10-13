Alexis Smith: CF Ambassador works to help others living with cystic fibrosis (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“I just wanted to be open and share my story because that’s how parents get through,” she says. “They saw me and went ‘Oh, she’s healthy!’. It gives them hope. Kids in high school, I know what they’re going through if they felt the same way as me. Some kids feel hopeless. They don’t push themselves because they think ‘Oh, the statistic says I’m only going to live this long, and it doesn’t matter’. You don’t have to see those numbers and be scared because there is so much happening. I’m very confident that we’ll see a cure (for CF) very soon.”