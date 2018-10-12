Welcomed fall-like weather this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday, friends! In the wake of Michael, fall weather has returned to southeastern North Carolina in what feels like an eternity.
Enjoy lower humidity, cooler temperatures and plenty of dry time in the coming days - perfect for any outdoor fall or Halloween activities!
Afternoon highs will mainly be in the 70s with lows in the 50s through the weekend. A little jump in temperatures is likely next week, so expect lower 80s in the afternoon and 60s overnight - still a few good nights ahead to open up the windows for a refreshing breeze.
Rain chances will range between 0-10% through Monday then climb a touch to near 30% Tuesday and Wednesday but no washout is expected.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.