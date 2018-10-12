TS Michael leaves thousands without power

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Tropical Storm Michael has left at least 5,000 people in the area without power.
As of 2 a.m., 2,758 people in New Hanover County are being affected by the outage.
1, 608 people in Pender County don’t have power, as well as 479 in Columbus County.
210 are being affected in Bladen County, and 66 in Brunswick County.
Crews are still assessing damage.
There is not currently an estimated time of restoration.
You can keep up with the latest on the outages here.
