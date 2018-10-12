South Columbus football working towards title run

TOBOR CIRY, NC (WECT) - The South Columbus High School football team has a long tradition of winning, a lot. Since 1992, the Stallions have won ten or more games 15 times, while claiming 17 conference championships.
Despite this staggering success, one thing has eluded South Columbus over the years: a state championship.
This year’s squad has started the season 5-0 and likes where they are.
“I feel like we are at a good point right now,” said senior quarterback Brady Ivey. “We have improved a lot over the off season and we have a good team chemistry and we are going to continue to improve until the end of the season.”
South Columbus is once again loaded with talented players who are trying to advance deeper into the playoffs.
“It’s difficult to get so far and lose in the third or fourth round,” said Ivey about not reaching a state championship. “But it’s a new year and expectations are high.”
“We just have a lot of doubters,” said Stallions senior Josiah Small. “Every year it’s the same thing and we come out and try to prove them wrong.”
A sure-fire way of silencing the doubters is by winning a state championship and head coach Russell Dove says that starts with the next game on the schedule.
“We always have high expectations,” said Dove. “But it always starts with the next game. But we have those levels, county, conference, playoffs."
The Stallions next game is Friday on the road at Fairmont.
