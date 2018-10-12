NHRMC offering medication disposal at 17 sites

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center is partnering with multiple organizations to offer 17 medication disposal locations across six counties Saturday, Oct. 27.
The following locations will accept all medications and sharps from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New Hanover County
NHRMC Medical Mall, 2243 S. 17th St., Wilmington
NHRMC ExpressCare, 510 Carolina Bay Drive, Wilmington
NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter, 9104 Market St., Wilmington
Carolina Beach Police Department, 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach
New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, 2222 S. College Rd., Wilmington
UNCW Police Department, 5126 Lionfish Drive, Wilmington
New Hanover Medical Group – Myrtle Grove, 5145 S. College Road, Wilmington
MedNorth Health Center, 925 N. Fourth St., Wilmington
Brunswick County
NHRMC Brunswick Forest, 1333 S. Dickenson Dr., Leland
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Dr. NE, Bolivia
Pender County
Pender Memorial Hospital, 507 E. Freemont St., Burgaw
Island Family Medicine, 2540 N.C. 210 East, Surf City
Village Pharmacy of Hampstead, Inc., 14057 US-17 #100, Hampstead
Black River Health Services, Inc., 4811 N.C. 50, Maple Hill
Columbus County
Columbus Regional Healthcare, 500 Jefferson St., Whiteville
Onslow County
Onslow Memorial Hospital, 317 Western Blvd., Jacksonville
Duplin County
Vidant Duplin Hospital, 401 N. Main, St., Kenansville
Permanent drop boxes also are available in many locations. No needles or biohazard materials are accepted in the drop boxes. To find a location, click here.
