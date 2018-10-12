NHRMC offering medication disposal at 17 sites

NHRMC offering medication disposal at 17 sites
New Hanover Regional Medical Center is partnering with multiple organizations to offer 17 medication disposal locations across six counties Saturday, Oct. 27. (Source: WECT)
October 12, 2018 at 11:13 AM EST - Updated October 12 at 11:13 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center is partnering with multiple organizations to offer 17 medication disposal locations across six counties Saturday, Oct. 27.

The following locations will accept all medications and sharps from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Hanover County

NHRMC Medical Mall, 2243 S. 17th St., Wilmington

NHRMC ExpressCare, 510 Carolina Bay Drive, Wilmington

NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter, 9104 Market St., Wilmington

Carolina Beach Police Department, 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach

New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, 2222 S. College Rd., Wilmington

UNCW Police Department, 5126 Lionfish Drive, Wilmington

New Hanover Medical Group – Myrtle Grove, 5145 S. College Road, Wilmington

MedNorth Health Center, 925 N. Fourth St., Wilmington

Brunswick County

NHRMC Brunswick Forest, 1333 S. Dickenson Dr., Leland

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Dr. NE, Bolivia

Pender County

Pender Memorial Hospital, 507 E. Freemont St., Burgaw

Island Family Medicine, 2540 N.C. 210 East, Surf City

Village Pharmacy of Hampstead, Inc., 14057 US-17 #100, Hampstead

Black River Health Services, Inc., 4811 N.C. 50, Maple Hill

Columbus County

Columbus Regional Healthcare, 500 Jefferson St., Whiteville

Onslow County

Onslow Memorial Hospital, 317 Western Blvd., Jacksonville

Duplin County

Vidant Duplin Hospital, 401 N. Main, St., Kenansville

Permanent drop boxes also are available in many locations. No needles or biohazard materials are accepted in the drop boxes. To find a location, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.