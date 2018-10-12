NEWS NOW: Michael leaves behind death and destruction

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Row after row of beachfront homes in Panama Ctiy, FL were obliterated by Michael’s surging seas and howling winds as it made landfall earlier in the week.
The catastrophic destruction from the most powerful hurricane to hit the contenental U.S. in over 50 years will need billions of dollars to rebuild.
See images of Michael's aftermath and get the latest information on the rising death tolls today on WECT News Now at 11.
Gov. Roy Cooper held a media briefing this morning to provide an update on the local impacts of Michael. Hear what he had to say, also during News Now.
