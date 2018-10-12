NC Spot Festival canceled after hurricane, tropical storm

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael delivered a 1-2 punch that left the North Carolina Spot Festival down for the count.
On Thursday, the festival board announced on Facebook that the annual festival in Hampstead is canceled this year.
The Spot Festival blends spot fish plates, beach music, arts and crafts and more. Proceeds benefit Topsail schools and Pender EMS and Fire and Rescue.
In the Facebook post, the board wrote it changed the festival date in hopes of holding it, but had not planned for how long "it would take to get things back to normal."
A shortage of fish, possibly caused by Florence, was another reason for the cancellation.
School and student volunteers are key to making the festival a success and the board said not being able to coordinate with them after the storm was also a factor in calling it off.
In a week or so, the board said it will contact vendor who submitted applications.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.