Moores Creek National Battlefield to reopen to public

CURRIE, NC (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield will reopen to the public Monday, Oct. 15, for the first time since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina.
Officials say almost two-thirds of the park was flooded due to the storm with some areas getting as much as 15 feet of water.
The park’s visitor center, administration building, and maintenance building were not flooded or damaged during the storm.
But more than five feet of water flooded Patriots Hall Community Building. The boardwalk, a part of the History Trail that crosses over Moores Creek and the swampy terrain, received some tree damage and will be closed for repairs.
The rest of the History Trail, Moores Creek Bridge, battlefield, and monuments were not flooded and suffered minimal to no damage.
The garden, cannon storage shed, Foodways hearth and demonstration shed all received damage or were destroyed.
Officials say the picnic area, Patriots Hall, demonstration area, and scout campsite are closed to the public for the foreseeable future until they can be repaired.
