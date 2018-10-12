MISSING: Man last seen on College Road in September

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since Sept. 26.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Stephen Ryan Watts, 44, was last seen in the 5000 block of South College Road. He is 6-foot-1, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes, short brown hair and a beard.
He also has a scar on the back of his head and a tattoo of dog tags on his right side.
Watts was wearing a gray shirt, dark shorts and tennis shoes when he was last seen.
Anyone with information on Watts’ whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4200.
