‘It’s bad, it’s real bad’: Workers here to help with Florence recovery had their hometowns in Florida devastated by Michael

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - They came to our area from Florida to help with Hurricane Florence relief. Now they’re worried about the damage they’ll return to when they head home.
Workers in Topsail Island who came from many different areas in Hurricane Michael’s path have spent the last two weeks cleaning up sand and debris off the streets and restoring beach dunes.
Now it’s looking like their stay here will be extended.
One of the workers, Jake Powell, is from Jackson County, Fla., just over 70 miles north of Panama City Beach which was devastated by Michael. He learned from his neighbors back home that his house lost its roof in the storm.
“Everything’s messed up,” Powell said talking about his house. “Roof’s gone. Trees are gone. Sheds are gone. Everything is destroyed.”
The company Powell is with has rented a house for him on Topsail Island while he is here doing relief work. Before Hurricane Michael hit, he told his wife and two kids to evacuate their home and come join him in Topsail.
“They got here Wednesday,” Powell said. “They drove all night Tuesday night.”
Another worker, Darryl Goodwin, said his house was fine but that everything around it had been flattened.
“It’s bad. It’s real bad,” Goodwin said. “Everything around is pretty much flattened. You guys got lucky here. It’s going to take months probably to get back to close to being normal.”
Regardless of the devastation back in their hometowns, the workers say they originally came here because they had a job to do and they won’t leave until it’s finished.
“We gotta do what we gotta do,” Goodwin said. “It’s just part of the job. We can’t do nothing at home anyways right now. There’s no power, there’s no water, nothing. Nowhere to get any food for miles so we just stay up here and dig you guys out until we can get y’all out and then we get to go home and dig ourselves out.”
The workers estimate they won’t be able to make it back to Florida until at least January.
