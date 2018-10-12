Get great bargains and give to those who lost homes and possessions in hurricane

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Junior League of Wilmington hosts the 65th Annual Bargain Sale this weekend, which will help victims of Hurricane Florence.
The event begins Friday, Oct. 12, with a Sip and Shop event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Bargain Sale is in the Sears wing of the Independence Mall. Tickets are $20.
It is free to get in on Saturday, Oct. 13 and the sale is from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The two-day event is an indoor mega yard sale offering new and gently used items including housewares, furniture, kids and baby items, books, sporting goods, electronics and clothes.
The Junior League of Wilmington will adopt some families who lost homes and possessions to the hurricane and will help them rebuild their lives.
