Furniture drive for Hurricane Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Two women from Wilmington are working together to collect furniture for victims of Hurricane Florence.
Real estate consultant Livian Jones, who founded Furniture Finders, and interior designer Hooper Patterson, who founded House of Provision, are asking for the community to help replenish and refurnish homes that were lost to Hurricane Florence.
Together, the two are collecting and distributing the items gathered from a shared warehouse in the former Rose’s Department Store, 6832-4 Market Street in Ogden.
The warehouse will be open for drop off donations Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
The women said there is a great need for mattresses, bed frames. They’re also looking for gently used or new furniture, lamps, decorative accessories, rugs, mattresses, sheets (bundled and labeled) and kitchen wares.
They are in of need volunteers to help. To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.