Florida man pleads guilty to child sex crimes he committed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Florida man was sentenced to at least five years in prison Thursday for child sex crimes he committed in Wilmington.
According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Timothy Lee Smith, 58, of West Palm Beach, Fla., pleaded guilty to felony child abuse committing a sexual act against a minor and three counts of taking indecent liberties with children.
These crimes occurred over a decade ago when the defendant was living in Wilmington.
Smith sexually abused a child between the ages of 5 and 15. The crimes were reported to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office when the victim was an adult after the victim learned that in 2015 Smith was living in a home that gave him access to young children.
The victim was concerned for the children’s safety, which led her to report her years of abuse at
the hands of the defendant.
Smith was sentenced to 5-8 years active prison time, and he will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release from prison.
