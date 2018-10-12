First fall-feeling weekend in October

Good Friday morning! In the wake of Michael, fall weather has returned to southeastern North Carolina in what feels like an eternity.
A couple things you’ll notice right away as you step out the door today:
- The air will have a drier, calmer and crisper feel.
- Temperatures are much more seasonable, ranging from the 60s to only the middle if not upper 70s by the afternoon.
Rain chances should hover between slim and none through the weekend, making any outdoor plans or activities pleasant by mid-October standards. By next week, temperatures may try to climb a bit higher into the upper 70s and low 80s. By mid-week rain chances will grow to around 30% as the next system approaches from the west. A return to the 70s and drier air should provide a nice book-end to the week.
Enjoy your weekend!
- Gabe
