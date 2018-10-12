Debris left by Florence piles up along southeastern NC roadways

LIVE AT MIDDAY: Debris piled up along Highwy 53 near Burgaw
October 12, 2018 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated October 12 at 11:54 AM

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Debris is piling up all over southeastern North Carolina as home and business owners discard items ruined by Hurricane Florence.

Along Hwy. 53 between Burgaw and Maple Hill in Pender County, a massive debris heap has formed as people toss belongings, furniture, clothes and more things the storm destroyed.

Items ruined by Hurricane Florence are piled up along NC roadways.
Items ruined by Hurricane Florence are piled up along NC roadways. ((Source: WECT))

The site off Cape Fear Drive is a private road and residents who live on private roads are supposed to haul their debris to a state highway or state-maintained road for it to be picked up.

According to Pender and FEMA regulations, the contractor picking up the debris can’t travel on unpaved roads or into gated communities.

