Debris left by Florence piles up along southeastern NC roadways

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Debris is piling up all over southeastern North Carolina as home and business owners discard items ruined by Hurricane Florence.
Along Hwy. 53 between Burgaw and Maple Hill in Pender County, a massive debris heap has formed as people toss belongings, furniture, clothes and more things the storm destroyed.
The site off Cape Fear Drive is a private road and residents who live on private roads are supposed to haul their debris to a state highway or state-maintained road for it to be picked up.
According to Pender and FEMA regulations, the contractor picking up the debris can’t travel on unpaved roads or into gated communities.
