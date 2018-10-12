Causeway Cafe announces plans to close after 32 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After 32 years of serving customers, the Causeway Cafe plans to shut its doors for good on next month.
The Wrightsville Beach mainstay announced in a Facebook post Friday that the restaurant’s last day will be Sunday, Nov. 4.
The closing is timed with the retirement of owner Dave Monaghan.
“Dave’s retirement has come, and with it, Causeway Cafe will be retiring as well,” the post states. "This restaurant has played such a huge role in our lives since 1987 as we’ve seen family, customers, employees, and our own selves grow up in these tables and booths. But as all good things must come to an end, we’re very much looking forward to spending more time with family and friends in wonderful Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington.
“We want to thank you for more than thirty years of joining us for family meals, special occasions, and great conversations with our regulars and visitors. We will always cherish the memories that the Causeway has offered, and we will miss you all dearly! Without you, we would not be where we are today, so thank you for your support throughout the years, we sincerely appreciate it.”
The post does state that if anyone is interested in purchasing the restaurant, they should contact Monaghan at dcmonaghan@gmail.com.
“We would love for someone to keep it going.”
