Carolina Beach man pleads guilty, gets prison time for trafficking meth

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Carolina Beach man pleaded guilty to drug charges Friday morning in New Hanover County Superior Court and was sentenced to 5-7 years in prison.
Stuart Walling, 47, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine by transportation and possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.
In addition to the prison sentence, Walling was also fined $50,000.
In March, a cooperating defendant working on behalf of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office informed narcotics detectives that Walling was bringing large quantities of methamphetamine from Columbia, S.C., to Wilmington to sell.
On March 9, detectives tracked Walling’s trip to South Carolina and stopped him around 4:30 a.m. in the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. Walling had 56.82 grams of methamphetamine and a clear plastic bag of marijuana.
