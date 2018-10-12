Broken Blue Laws: Push to privatize NC liquor sales

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - $13 million of your money, wasted due to poor management. That’s what the North Carolina State Auditor found after a recent review of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, and their system for warehousing and distributing liquor across the state.
North Carolina is one of 17 states where the state still controls the sale of liquor, and a growing chorus of voices is questioning the wisdom of continuing this system set up in the wake of prohibition.
“Does it really benefit the public?” State Senator Michael Lee wondered aloud when asked about the state-controlled monopoly on liquor sales. “We’ve seen a variety of instances over the last 20 years of mismanagement best and corruption at worst when it comes to the ABC system.”
Lee is one of many elected officials now considering a renewed push to privatize liquor sales. States like Florida and South Carolina license private retailers, from corner stores to Costco, to sell liquor to the public. WECT explores the pros and cons of privatizing sales in North Carolina, coming up in a special report, “Broken Blue Laws,” on Monday at 6pm.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.