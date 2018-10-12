Bridge closure prompts Dosher Memorial Hospital service changes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Planned construction on the Barbee Bridge between Southport and Oak Island will cause some Dosher Memorial Hospital services to be relocated.
Beginning Oct. 15, the lab draw station moves to Dosher Wellness Center at 3009 Medical Plaza Lane in Southport.
X-ray services will be available at the Wellness Center and Dosher Memorial Hospital.
Mammography services will be available at the hospital as well as will the bone densitometry scanner, which will go into service Oct. 29.
Dosher Medical-Urgent Care remains open at Dosher Medical Plaza weekdays 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays. Carolina Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Specialists remains open.
