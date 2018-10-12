Beyonce, Jay Z appear at City of Hope cancer charity event

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Beyonce paid homage to a high-profile music executive being honored at a charity event to raise money for cancer research.
The singer's vocals soared as she sang three ballads including her hit "Halo" and "Ava Maria" after saluting the character of Warner/Chappell Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt at the City of Hope gala near Los Angeles on Thursday night near Los Angeles. She took the stage following her husband, Jay Z, who presented Platt with the Spirit of Hope award during a charity event that raised more than $6 million.
City of Hope is a treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. The award is the group's highest honor recognizing those that have helped further music, film and entertainment.
Pharrell Williams hosted the star-studded event.