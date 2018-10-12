American Airlines flights remain canceled in aftermath of TS Michael

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Almost all American Airlines flights remain canceled Friday morning after Tropical Storm Michael passed through the region.
As of 3 a.m., only one American Airline flight arriving to the Wilmington International Airport and only one American Airlines flight departing from ILM remained on time.
The airline canceled at least nine flights Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Michael.
