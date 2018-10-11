Water quality swimming alerts issued for three sites in Brunswick Co.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WECT) - State recreational water quality officials are alerting the public that three oceanside sites in Brunswick County show levels of bacteria that exceed North Carolina and Environmental Protection Agency standards.
Alerts have been issued for:
- Public beach accesses at the pier at Causeway and First Street in Ocean Isle Beach
- Public beach accesses at the pier at Main Street and Sunset Boulevard in Sunset Beach
- Public beach assesses at the eastern end of Sunset Beach
Water samples collected Wednesday showed elevated bacteria levels and officials will test samples again Friday. The results of those samples will determine if further action, like a swimming advisory, is needed.
For more information on the NC Recreational Water Quality Program, click here.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.