UNCW students on classes canceled again for Michael

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After almost a month off from school due to Hurricane Florence, UNCW students finally returned to class on Monday.
Now, just four days later, they’re out again. This time, for Michael.
The university made the decision to cancel all classes after 12:20 on Thursday due to the threat of weather from Michael.
Students were instructed to be sheltered in place by 1 p.m. meaning students who live on campus were to remain inside their residence hall buildings until further notice.
Students we talked to today said they’re starting to feel stressed about their classwork, wondering if they’ll have enough time in the semester to learn everything they’re supposed to.
Junior student Cristal Albor just started her major in social work this year. She said she was looking forward to finally being able to do hands-on work in her area of focus but is now frustrated due to the lack of class time so far.
“This is my first semester in the social work program and since I’m just starting up with my classes and everything, I haven’t really been able to start learning a lot about my major,” Albor said. “Doing outside assignments, trying to catch up, is not really the same thing. Especially with social work. You have to be in the classroom. So it’s been really frustrating. “
Albor also said she feels stressed thinking about all the work that needs to be crammed into the rest of the semester.
“It’s stressful because you know you have these 2-year programs you have to get through and we kind of started at the beginning of the year and it was like finishing up syllabus week, getting into it, and then it ended because of the hurricane that just happened and now we’re trying to get back into it and it’s happening all over again.”
UNCW anticipates reopening Friday morning at 6 a.m.
