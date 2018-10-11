TV show ‘Reprisal’ to film on Smith Creek Bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Driving scenes for the Hulu television series Reprisal will be filmed Oct. 19-20 on the Smith Creek Bridge.
According to the film permit, two cast members and 80 crew members will be involved in the filming.
The show stars Abigail Spencer (Timeless) who plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris' niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission, according to plot synopsis posted at TVLine.
The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.
Following are the planned street closures:
Oct. 19-20
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Prep and Wrap Work
Eastbound lane closure on Smith Creek Bridge for set up of temporary lights near bridge. Requesting officers to run ITC using the westbound lane alternating traffic to maintain flow.
7 p.m. to 3 a.m. – Actual Filming
Closure on Cornelius Harnett Dr. at 6th Street to Castle Hayne Road and Hwy. 133 and from Cornelius Harnett Dr./Castle Hayne Rd. to MLK Pkwy on ramp at McRae St. - all local traffic will have access in/out of closure as needed, actual filming should only require closure for 1–2 hours, traffic will not be held until filming is ready and release once completed.
