Town of Surf City working to get Ecological Marine Adventures back on its feet

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - The Town of Surf City is working with Ecological Marine Adventures to get the program back on its feet after Hurricane Florence caused the building they operated out of to be condemned.
"We understand how this can be very difficult for our community as this business is a great asset to Surf City," the town posted on Facebook. "We assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to try to help Ecological Marine Adventures open back up."
Town officials have scheduled appointments with insurance adjusters and engineers for potential repairs.
"If the engineer and adjuster deems this building a total loss,we will work with Ecological Marine Adventures to find a new location," the Town of Surf City posted on Facebook. "This business is very important to Surf City, as all businesses are, and we are moving forward to help get them back up and running as soon as possible."
Ecological Marine Adventures offers various hands-on learning programs for kids ages 3-5, 5-9 and 10-14.
At this point, the fall classes have been postponed until spring of 2019 due to Hurricane Florence.
“Right now, all we need is your continued support, well wishes, patience and love. You guys have been our sunshine through this storm,” Ecological Marine Adventures posted on its website.
