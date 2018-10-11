Texas man takes selfie with gun to friend’s head

Great job from our Range Safety Officer in stopping and addressing a safety violation on the range. The former customer brought in his own weapon for him and his friend to shoot. They were given a safety brief and still broke range rules once they went out to shoot. After they were promptly removed from the range, we covered which rules they broke and then banned them for life from the range. We take safety very seriously here at Top Gun Range, and we pride ourselves in having the best staff in Texas.