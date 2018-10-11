‘Portable potties have come in, thank God’: Community still without power and water after Florence

“As you know, the American Red Cross and our community partners have supported our community before, during, and after Hurricane Florence made landfall almost a month ago. As communities transition further into the recovery process, their needs are reassessed and scaled to match appropriately. Several indicators such as the restoration of power, the opening and access of roadways, the availability of local stores being open and stocked, input from our Emergency Management partners, and a decline in requests for meals have led to the decision to stop mobile feeding. We will continue to provide meals for all residents in our emergency shelters.”