Pender County home turned into distribution site for hurricane survivors

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) - What was supposed to be a helpful gesture for friends turned into much needed help for a community.
Sarah Prevatte’s family opened their home to the community as a donation site for those in need after Hurricane Florence. The Whitestocking community was hit hard by the storm so the Prevatte family made it their mission to give back.
After Prevatte posted on Facebook asking for clothes donations, boxes of supplies started piling up on her front porch.
“Facebook has been amazing throughout this," Prevatte said. "Every time I put on Facebook that somebody is in need of something, it shows up on the porch.”
She says complete strangers have come to her house to either “shop or drop” as she calls it. Prevatte says U-Haul-sized trailers have come to drop supplies off.
Now, the home is overflowing with supplies.
Prevatte had no damage to her home and at first, she felt guilty until a friend reminded her, “God had to keep my house and car safe so I could do this for everybody else."
The family has clothes, shoes, sheets, food, toys, and more to offer those in need.
