Michael to rush through Carolinas, fall weather to follow

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you. We’re expecting impacts from Michael to whisk through the Carolinas today. Impacts will vary depending on where you live, but in particular we’ll be watching for any severe weather spawning from the storm’s rotating rain bands. Keep up with the latest on our digital platforms, and make sure your location settings are enabled in the event a warning is issued in your area. For additional details on Michael, click here.