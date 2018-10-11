Michael rockets through Carolinas, much cooler and drier Friday

By Kellie McGlynn | October 11, 2018 at 4:59 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 4:59 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Michael continues to rocket through the Carolinas and will scoot out over the Atlantic by late tonight. Impacts such a showers, gusty winds and rotating storms will gradually diminish as Michael moves northeast.

After a summery and humid start to the week, fall-like weather will finally arrive to close the week. A welcomed cold front will deliver much cooler and drier air Friday and through the weekend - perfect for any outdoor activities, like a fall inspired pumpkin picking day!

