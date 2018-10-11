Michael rockets through Carolinas, much cooler and drier Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Michael continues to rocket through the Carolinas and will scoot out over the Atlantic by late tonight. Impacts such a showers, gusty winds and rotating storms will gradually diminish as Michael moves northeast.
After a summery and humid start to the week, fall-like weather will finally arrive to close the week. A welcomed cold front will deliver much cooler and drier air Friday and through the weekend - perfect for any outdoor activities, like a fall inspired pumpkin picking day!
Keep up with the latest on our digital platforms, and make sure your location settings are enabled in the event a warning is issued in your area. For additional details on Michael, click here.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.