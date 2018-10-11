Michael brings strong winds to Surf City

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Surf City was one one hardest hit areas during Hurricane Florence. Dunes depleted, debris sits in pile outside of many heavily-damaged homes - a community knee deep in cleanup as Michael moved through.
Thursday was a blustery day in Surf City as 30 mph gusts had tarps on damaged homes flapping in the wind.
The town is among a 120-day beach rebuild project to renourish the dunes. The town is set to bring in more than 150,000 cubic yards of sand to re-engineer the beach.
“We heard it was supposed to be windy and flood a little bit. We just like to go out and be adventurous so decided to come here," said Camp Lejeune Marine Daryn Vidig. "The waves are aggressive. They seem to be strong. The beach is torn up from Florence. This is the first time we have gone to beach since Florence “
Debris cleanup in Surf City was underway prior to Michael. The town estimated more than 20,000 cubic yards will be picked up in the next 45 days.
