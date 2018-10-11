Ironclad Brewery releasing special hurricane IPA that will benefit Florence relief

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The beer makers and self-described yeast custodians at Ironclad Brewery in downtown Wilmington are kicking off the weekend with the release of a new beer.
Ironclad collaborated with Salty Turtle Brewing in Surf City on a special session IPA, and just happened to schedule the brewing for the Tuesday before Hurricane Florence hit.
“We all convened and said, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna go ahead and brew it anyway, and we’ll dry hop it during the storm and just let it go,’" said Tyler Campbell, one of the beer makers at Ironclad. "That’s kind of how it became the hurricane IPA.”
The citrus-forward, extra-hoppy beer isn’t just a way to ring in the end of the week, however. Ironclad will be donating $1 for every pint of the Go with the Flo IPA to Tidewater Brewing, which suffered major damage during Florence, including losing its roof just days before it was set to open.
Laren Avery, also an Ironclad beer maker, said after going through the process of opening four years ago, he feels for the Tidewater team.
“I can’t imagine what it’s like to not be able to open up a business when you’re so close,” Avery said.
In addition to being a mechanism for raising funds for Tidewater, the Go with the Flo IPA is an unusual brew. Campbell and Avery said the yeast they decided to use in the beer is unique in that it can withstand temperatures up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
That proved useful when the brewery lost power and quickly heated up after Florence.
The IPA, along with the brewery’s standard offerings, will be available at a special event Friday evening from 5-10 p.m. In addition to the beer release, the brewery will be raising funds to donate to other relief efforts in the area.
“This storm cost businesses a lot of money and a lot of time, and it’s costing people their livelihoods," Avery said, "and we’re hoping to be able to give back.”
