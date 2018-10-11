Habitual felon sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for credit card theft

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - An Elizabethtown man was sentenced Wednesday to 10-13 years in prison for obtaining property by false pretenses and being a habitual felon.
According to a news release from the Bladen County District Attorney, Anthony Rhiem Holt, 51, was found guilty of stealing a credit card and draining more than $3,000 from the victim’s checking account.
Photographic and video evidence presented at trial showed Holt using the stolen card at multiple locations in Elizabethtown and White Lake. Dates, times and locations of the transactions were corroborated by bank records and after a joint investigation by the Elizabethtown Police Department and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Holt was charged and taken into custody.
Holt’s prior felony convictions include first degree burglary, robbery, breaking and entering, larceny and financial card fraud.
