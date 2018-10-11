Cross Creek Community prepares for remnants of Michael

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Trash and debris line the roads in the Cross Creek Community of Pender County, one of the areas that sustained a lot of damage from Hurricane Florence almost a month ago.
Now, people have been working to secure that debris on the roadways ahead of Tropical Storm Michael blowing through.
Roughly 65-70 homes in Cross Creek are inhabitable after taking on water and residents had created a refugee camp at the entrance. That camp was broken down ahead of Michael for safety.
Cross Creek Community organizer Greg Lovell plans to ride through the area to make sure there’s no further damage caused by the remnants of Michael and that everyone is okay.
