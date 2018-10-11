Crews respond to structure fire on Cedar Ridge Drive

Crews respond to a structure fire on Cedar Ridge Drive in Wilmington on Wednesday.
October 10, 2018 at 10:38 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 10:38 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington and New Hanover County Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire at 6011 Cedar Ridge Drive on Wednesday night.

Sammy Flowers with the Wilmington Fire Department said heavy flames were visible when crews arrived, but they were extinguished quickly and no injuries have been reported after primary and secondary searches.

An investigator from the WFD fire marshal’s office is on the scene investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

The call for the fire came in at 10:18 p.m., according to New Hanover County Dispatch. WFD tweeted around 10:50 p.m. that the fire was under control.

A firefighter on the scene said two people were displaced by the fire.

Crews work at the scene of a structure fire on Cedar Ridge Drive in Wilmington.
Crews work at the scene of a structure fire on Cedar Ridge Drive in Wilmington. ((Source: WECT))

