CFPUA schedules four community forums to discuss GenX, water filtration systems

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has scheduled four community forums to discuss per-fluorinated compounds (PFAS), including GenX, found in the Cape Fear River, which is the drinking water source for CFPUA's Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.
Meeting dates, times and locations are:
- Oct. 25, 6-7:30 p.m., Cape Fear Community College Union Station, Room U-470, 502 North Front Street, Wilmington
- Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Northeast Library, Oleander Room, 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
- Oct. 30, 10-11:30 a.m., Halyburton Park, Community Building Main Room, 4099 South 17th Street, Wilmington
- Nov. 8, 5-6:30 p.m., CFCC North Campus, Room NE-108, 4500 Blue Clay Road, Castle Hayne
Each forum will include a presentation on CFPUA's effort to reduce PFAS in drinking water. The public is encouraged to attend the meetings and ask questions of CFPUA staff.
"We know our current treatment technology is unable to remove PFAS from the water and information on the health effects of these compounds remains limited," CFPUA said in a news release. "Still, public health experts agree that reducing exposure to these compounds is beneficial.
"Upgrades to an advanced treatment facility like the Sweeney Plant are costly. The combined costs of our interim solution and the permanent solution would exceed $46 million — an expense we do not believe our community should have to pay."
A pilot study at the Sweeney Plant has shown installing a granular activated carbon filtration system would reduce PFAS in finished drinking water. On Oct. 10, the CFPUA board approved the design contract for a new carbon filtration system.
The utility filed a lawsuit in October 2017 against Chemours and DuPont and is asking for a full recovery of all the money it has spent to address the issue of PFAS in the drinking water.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.