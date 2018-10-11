Brunswick County voluntary evacuation goes into effect Thursday, residents in flood prone areas urged to evacuate

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Brunswick County officials have ordered a voluntary evacuation order for the county that goes into effect Thursday at 8 a.m.
Residents in unincorporated areas, low-lying or flood prone area, or in storm-damaged homes are urged to evacuate.
West Brunswick High School will open as a pet-friendly shelter Thursday morning at 8. There are 460 spots available for those seeking shelter ahead of Michael. You are asked to bring a photo I.D., any necessary medications, several days worth of clothes and any other must-have items with you.
