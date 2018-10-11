Bladen Co. Narcotics Unit looking for trio suspected of selling prescription drugs

From left, Devon Johnson, John McAllister, Franklin Pharr
October 11, 2018 at 2:15 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 2:15 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted for selling prescription medication.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the wanted men are:

  • Franklin Pharr, 34, Elizabethtown
  • Devon Johnson, 58, Bladenboro
  • John McAllister, 52, Elizabethtown

All three are wanted on charges of selling/delivering Schedule II controlled substances and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances.\

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 910-874-0656. Tips will be kept confidential.

