Bladen Co. Narcotics Unit looking for trio suspected of selling prescription drugs

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted for selling prescription medication.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the wanted men are:
- Franklin Pharr, 34, Elizabethtown
- Devon Johnson, 58, Bladenboro
- John McAllister, 52, Elizabethtown
All three are wanted on charges of selling/delivering Schedule II controlled substances and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances.\
Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 910-874-0656. Tips will be kept confidential.
