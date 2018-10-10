Wilmington bicyclist struck, killed by trash truck

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A bicyclist was struck and killed by a Waste Industries truck just outside Wilmington city limits Tuesday evening, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Matthew King said the Dashiell Titus Parker, 30, of Wilmington, was riding a bicycle eastbound on the shoulder of 23rd Street near the ILM Airport around 5:20 p.m. when he struck a washed out area of pavement, lost control of the bike, and was thrown in the path of a Waste Industries truck that was also traveling east.
The driver of the truck was unable to avoid Parker and ran him over.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges have been filed, according to King.
