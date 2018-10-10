Whiteville police investigating overnight shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - A man was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night, according to the Whiteville Police Department.
Major Alan May said that officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 200 W. Wyche St. shortly after 11 p.m.
When they arrived, officers were directed toward a back bedroom where they found a man who had been apparently shot once in the buttocks.
The victim was airlifted from Columbus Regional Medical Center to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. May said the victim was undergoing surgery but is expected to live.
May said that the suspect, a man in his 30s, and a woman left the scene in a gray vehicle.
The shooting still is under investigation.
