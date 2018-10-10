Unsettled weather today, impacts from Michael tomorrow

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Wednesday to you! A warm and muggy start to the day as you head out the door... Before you do leave the house though make sure to grab a rain jacket or umbrella because there’s a pretty good chance you’ll see rain at some point. Michael continues its track toward the Carolinas and we should feel the impacts by tomorrow. How much wind and rain will we see? Well, you can find all the information about the storm if you click on this link!