TRAFFIC ALERT: Barbee Bridge in Oak Island to close for six months

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - The G.V. Barbee Bridge on NC 133 over the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed for six moths starting Monday, Oct. 15, according to Oak Island officials.
The $15.8-million project will include replacing 28 spans of the bridge, a new roadway surface and upgrading the existing barrier rail.
Officials said improvements also will be made to a short section of NC 133 by the bridge and to 5.2 miles of East Oak Island Drive.
The bridge is scheduled to reopen by April 15, 2019.
NC 133 will be closed at the base of the bridge on both sides with access remaining open to all homes and businesses along the highway.
A signed detour will direct traffic to the NC 906 (EF Middleton Boulevard) bridge to get on and off the island. Lane closures are possible at other times during the project, although no closures are allowed between 6 and 9 a.m. and 4 and 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday or between 6 a.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.
