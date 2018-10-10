Topsail’s Hayden Walsh named WECT Athlete of the week

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) - Topsail High School’s Hayden Walsh is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns and had 33 receiving yards in the Pirates 38-0 win at South Brunswick.
With the win Topsail improves to 5-0 for the first time in program history.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.