Temporary shelter opening for Pender residents at Burgaw Elementary School

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - A temporary shelter will open in Pender County on Thursday morning for residents who need to get out of Hurricane Michael’s path.
The county's Department of Health and Human Social Services announced Wednesday afternoon that Burgaw Elementary School at 400 North Wright Street in Burgaw will open at 9 a.m. Thursday and close Friday morning.
Residents with pets are instructed to check in at the school and then take their pet to the Pender County Animal Shelter at 3280 New Savannah Road in Burgaw.
“If at all possible, we ask pet owners bring their cats and dogs in carriers,” said Carolyn Moser, Pender County Department of Health and Human Services director. “They will be cared for properly at the shelter.”
Pet owners should have proof of pet vaccinations as well.
Pender County Emergency Management will post updates on Facebook and the county’s website. Anyone needing assistance should call the emergency management office at 910-259-1210.
