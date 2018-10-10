Surf City braces for Michael amidst major cleanup efforts, beach erosion

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - The Town of Surf City is bracing for Hurricane Michael as it continues work to clean up after Hurricane Florence.
Storm surge from Florence caused major beach erosion, leaving the island more vulnerable to Michael, which is expected to barrel through southeastern North Carolina on Thursday.
“There were some dunes that were breached. Most of them were compromised," said Allan Libby, Surf City’s public information officer. “What that’s referred to is an escarpment, or sometimes referred to as a scarp. That’s that cliff that just drops straight down when the ocean just grabs beach, grabs that dune and just rips it right out.”
After Florence, much of the island was covered in piles of sand as the storm pushed the sand onto the island rather than pulling it back into the ocean. Libby explained why the dunes are important to protecting the island.
“There is a significant number of people who live here in the Cape Fear Region who moved here after 1996," Libby said. "1996 was (Hurricane) Bertha followed by Fran. What we have now is Florence followed by Michael.
"The beach protects the dunes, the dunes protect the island, and barrier islands are sort of Mother Nature’s way of protecting the mainland.”
In addition to the threat of high waves, rain is a concern for many whose homes and businesses suffered roof damage from Florence.
“What’s complicating this a little bit more though is that a lot of structures have been compromised as well," Libby said. "Most everybody has recovered enough that they have a tarp on their roof if they’ve lost some roof.
"Meanwhile, what we’re telling people, and people who have been here for a while know this, go out and get some furring strips and nail it down to protect the edge of that tarp against the wind or it’s going to go ahead and blow right out.”
Due to time and FEMA constraints, in addition to the nature of the situation, attempts will not be made to move the sand back onto the dunes before Michael.
“The next step will be sifting that sand, making sure there’s no debris in it, and then moving it over back towards the dune," Libby said. "This is not pushing sand. This is not beach re-nourishment. This is just trying to shore up the dune again and then we go ahead and go to next steps.”
Surf City officials are urging community members to secure debris and tarps ahead of the storm.
