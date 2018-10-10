Sheriff’s office identifies body found during Florence; homicide investigation underway

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said a homicide investigation is underway after a body found near the Bladen County line in the midst of Hurricane Florence has been identified as a missing man from Robeson County.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies on Sept. 16 received a report about a body found in the 8900 block of Joe Brown Highway North in Chadbourn near the Bladen County line. Deputies arrived on scene and found a deceased male.
The victim’s body was taken to the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh were he was identified as Carlos David Alfonso Jr., 31, of Orrum, who was reported missing on Sept. 13. Authorities say Alfonso was the victim of a homicide.
Alfonso was last seen at the Sun Do gas station on Old Boardman Road in Evergreen. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless gray shirt, blue jeans, boots, and a camouflage hat.
If you have any information concerning Alfonso’s whereabouts from September 13 to September 16, please contact Det. Parker with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-640-6629.
