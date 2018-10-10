Red Cross executive director details how funds raised is used to help hurricane victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The question on how money raised by organizations like the American Red Cross is used to help victims comes up often after a natural disaster.
A telethon hosted by WECT last month raised more than $355,000 for the American Red Cross to aid victims of Hurricane Florence.
James Jarvis, executive director of the Cape Fear chapter of the American Red Cross, discussed Wednesday how the money raised is being spent by his organization.
“We’ve been using it for a variety of different purposes,” Jarvis said. “We’re still feeding 4,000 people a day here. We’ve also provided 94,000 shelter nights, 800,000 meals and snacks. We’ve sent our 120 emergency responses vehicles out in the area trying to get meals and disaster supplies into the hands of the people who desperately need them. As well as 28,000 clean-up kits.”
Jarvis also talked about phase one of the organization’s Emergency Financial Assistance program for hurricane victims.
“We began a program last week, a quick start to try to help people meet their disaster-related financial needs," he said. "We’re working on a list provided to us by FEMA for those whose homes that have been declared and verified by them to have either major damage or have been destroyed, we’re giving financial assistance to those families… We’re giving each of those families $600.
“During Phase 2, we’ll work with those that FEMA turned down but still had major damage or their homes were destroyed. So in (Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties), we’ve helped 661 families. And that’s $396,000 in cash given to families.”
