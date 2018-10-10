Pender County discusses school hurricane damage in emergency meeting

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - In the latest step to get kids back in class, the Pender County Board of Commissioners is holding an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss school funding for hurricane-related damage.
“The sole purpose of the meeting will be to consider items related to schools hurricane damage, possible funding for school repairs, and emergency response issues related to Hurricane Florence recovery,” according to a press release.
The public may attend the meeting held at the Pender County Health Department, 803 S. Walker Street in Burgaw.
The emergency meeting was officially announced just hours beforehand on Wednesday morning. It happens after Pender County, including its public schools, sustained serious damage from Hurricane Florence.
For basic repairs, it will cost $12.3 million to reopen all of Pender County’s 18 public schools. That figure was shared at a Pender County Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday.
The county currently does not have enough money to cover that cost, said Pender County Schools superintendent Steven Hill at Tuesday’s meeting.
Students will return to school in Pender County on October 18 at the earliest, the superintendent announced Monday night.
Pender County is currently under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael.
WECT’s Ben Smart will be reporting from the emergency meeting. Check back on this article later for full coverage.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.