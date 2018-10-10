New CEO for Boys & Girls Club

“When I served as a chief executive officer and unit director in the Boys & Girls Club movement, I had the fortunate opportunity to manage large and small grants, develop relationships with people, businesses, and organizations of various communities to garner financial and non-financial support that led to the youth we served being able to benefit in a many of ways. As an alumnus of the Boys & Girls Clubs, I know and understand the importance of the organization in shaping the youth in our community in a positive way. I am very honored and grateful to have the opportunity to join this wonderful organization and look forward to serving the kids, organization, community, and board,” said Pitts.

Deral Pitts, CEO Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington