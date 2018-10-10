New CEO for Boys & Girls Club

Deral Pitts comes from Bradenton, Florida with experience as the former Chief Executive Officer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Moultrie, Georgia and was both a Unit Director and Program Director at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, Florida.
Other qualifications include a Master of Science in Sports Administration from the University of Miami, Florida, an MBA from American Intercontinental University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Hodges University.
Pitts also attended the Boys & Girls Clubs University School of Executive Leadership and completed a non-profit management and leadership program at Michigan State University.
The Chief Executive Officer is responsible for overseeing strategic planning and operation of the Club in support of organizational mission and goals.
The mission for The Community Boys & Girls Club is to inspire and enable young people, especially those youth from disadvantaged circumstances and backgrounds, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens to achieve their highest goals.